Lucknow pitch report tomorrow match: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium pitch report IND vs SA 1st ODI

Lucknow pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the IND vs SA 1st ODI match.

Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is set to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa on Thursday. After a win in the T20Is, a new look Indian team will go in the ODIs, whereas South Africa have chosen a strong squad.

The major eyes from the Indian team will be on Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj, who are set to be on that plane to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Shubhman Gill will have yet another opportunity to seal his spot as the 3rd opener for the next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

For South Africa, Janneman Malan and Andile Phehlukwayo are set to take part in the ODI series. Temba Bavuma was poor in the T20Is, but his record in ODIs is great, and he will bat at the number three spot. David Miller would want to continue his form in the 50-over format as well.

Lucknow pitch report tomorrow match

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has hosted a total of 3 ODIs so far, and all of them were played between West Indies and Afghanistan in 2019. India and South Africa were scheduled to play an ODI game here in 2020 as well, but it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The average 1st innings score in the 3 ODIs played here has been 230 runs, which suggests that batting has been tough here, but it is usually a good batting track. A Black Soil surface will be used in this match which will give the pacers an extra amount of bounce, but the batters will also enjoy that to play their shots.

It was seen that the spinners of the Afghanistan side enjoyed bowling here, so this track will bring the spinners as well in the contest as the game will progress. The boundaries of this stadium are not that huge, whereas the outfield is quite fast as well. So, overall a decent batting track is on the cards yet again.

This ground recently hosted some three games of the Legends League Cricket 2022, and the dew was visible. So both captains would want to chase upon winning the toss in this match.