Lucknow vs Delhi Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match?

During the 15th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets to win their third match of the season.

A 150-run chase went down to the wire as Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni (10*) hit a four and a six to win the match with just a couple of deliveries remaining in the match.

Asked to bat first by KL Rahul (24), all Capitals could manage was 149/3 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. While opening batter Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a stroke-filled 61 (34) comprising of nine fours and two sixes, captain Rishabh Pant (39*) and batter Sarfaraz Khan (36*) failed to finish the innings as well as they would’ve liked on a trickier surface.

The game was won in the last three overs when Lucknow was bowling. Set batters but only 19 runs given! #LucknowSuperGiants — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 7, 2022

LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of their bowlers at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy picking bowling figures of 4-0-22-2 tonight. While all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham had picked the first wicket of Shaw, it was Bishnoi who further dented the opposition by sending David Warner (4) and Rovman Powell (3) back to the pavilion.

With Rahul and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (80) putting together a 73-run opening partnership, Lucknow were expected to seal the chase without an anti-climax. However, Delhi’s spinners brought them back into the match but didn’t receive the same support from their pacers.

de Kock, who batted for 16 overs, hit nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.84 on a pitch where most of the batters struggled to get going. The freedom with which de Kock played his shots against all bowlers made him a deserving candidate for the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

“It was a chaseable score. You want a decent start in the powerplay and we didn’t want to get too ahead in the chase. Was important to keep wickets in hand. Prithvi [Shaw] did make it look easy, for me I also felt that it was a slow surface. Even with the dew, there was a bit of grip. If we were chasing 180, might have been difficult but thanks to our bowlers,” de Kock told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.