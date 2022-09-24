Luke Wood and Mark Wood relationship: Are Mark Wood and Luke Wood brothers?

Luke Wood and Mark Wood relationship: Both the fast bowlers are currently part of the national team in Pakistan.

Fast bowler Mark Wood became an instant source of amazement upon his return to representative cricket after more than six months in the third T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in Karachi last night.

Introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the third over, Wood bowled at express pace breaching the 150 kmph-mark multiple times. It was due to his speed that Wood was able to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam with the fourth delivery that he bowled. A regular slash by Azam carried to England pacer Reece Topley at third-man only because of the fast pace.

On the first delivery of his second over, Wood was too hot to handle for Pakistan batter Haider Ali as he played a nothing shot to get caught at short mid-wicket.

Mark Wood talking facts under the knife 😂 https://t.co/8uDMW1koOQ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 23, 2022

It was on the penultimate delivery of his spell that Wood picked his third wicket in the form of Haris Rauf. Bowling figures of 4-0-24-3 made Wood the pick of the English bowlers at the National Stadium on Friday.

“That was really quick. He bowled serious pace. It’s nice to see him come back. He’s a massive part of our team and for the [ICC T20] World Cup. We need him firing like that,” England captain Moeen Ali said of Wood during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Luke Wood and Mark Wood relationship

Wood was part of the three changes which the visitors made for the third T20I yesterday. Having come into the Playing XI in place of Luke Wood, Mark ensured the presence of one Wood in the English Playing XI.

Due to a common surname shared by two players, there’s a confusion around Mark Wood and Luke Wood being related to each other. That being said, it is noteworthy that they aren’t related to each other by any means.

ALSO READ: Are Shikhar Dhawan and Rishi Dhawan brothers?

Mark, 32, was born in Northumberland. His only cricketing relative is an uncle named Neil Wood. Luke, 27, on the other hand, was born in Yorkshire and has no relative among the cricketing fraternity.