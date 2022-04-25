Are Rishi Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan related: Is Shikhar Dhawan brother of Rishi Dhawan?

Rishi Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan: Punjab Kings have given an opportunity to Rishi Dhawan against Chennai Super Kings.

Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan is playing an Indian Premier League match after as many as six years. Dhawan, who had last represented Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the biggest T20 tournament across the world, is interestingly playing for them again after all these years. While Dhawan was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017, he hadn’t played a match for them.

Dhawan, 32, had led his state team to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year. Having also emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker and second-highest run-scorer in India’s premier List A tournament, Dhawan deserved this opportunity.

Playing against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Dhawan is playing his fifth match against CSK.

Dhawan, who had first played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians in 2013, is also playing his fifth IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium. Dhawan, who has bowled 12 IPL overs at this venue, has picked a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 8.33.

Are Rishi Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan related?

Contrary to some assumptions doing the rounds, it is worth mentioning that Rishi Dhawan is not related to Punjab opening batter Shikhar Dhawan by any means. While Rishi was born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, Shikhar Dhawan was born and brought up in Delhi.

Apart from playing IPL 2022 for the same team, Rishi had played all his three ODIs with Shikhar also in the Playing XI. With both being regular campaigners in domestic cricket especially in their formative years, there could also be instances of them playing together for North Zone in domestic tournaments in the past.

While Shikhar doesn’t have a brother, Rishi Dhawan has an elder brother named Raghav Dhawan. For those who don’t know, Raghav Dhawan is an active cricketer for Himachal Pradesh having played 33 domestic matches across formats in his eight-year old career.