Mahmudullah press conference: Scotland’s celebrations interrupt Mahmudullah in post-match presser in 2021 T20 World Cup

Mahmudullah press conference: The Bangladeshi skipper had to wait for almost 20 seconds due to Scottish players’ loud celebrations.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah didn’t lose his temper when, after a loss in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Scotland, his press conference was interrupted by loud celebratory roars by Scottish players.

Mahmudullah, who had just begun answering a question in Bengali during the post-match press conference, ended up waiting for almost 20 seconds as Scotland seemed to be having a ball after starting their campaign on the winning note.

Chasing a 141-run target, Bangladesh registered a 6-run loss after scoring 134/7 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Having scored 23 (22) with the help of a four and six each, Mahmudullah was the last Bangladeshi batter to be dismissed leaving the lower-order batters with a daunting task of scoring 25 runs off the last seven balls.

The loss, which is being considered as an “Upset” by many, is surely a huge blow to Bangladesh. Needing to finish among the Top two teams to qualify for Super 12s, Bangladesh were expected to do much better than losing their first match especially after coming on the back of defeating Australia and New Zealand at home in the most recent past.

Asked to bat first by Mahmudullah, Scotland were reduced to 53/6 in the 12th over before Chris Geeves (45) and Mark Watt (22) joined hands to stitch a 51-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Geeves, who scored four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 160.71, was declared the Man of the Match for powering his team to 140/9.

Mahmudullah press conference interrupted by Scotland’s celebrations

Sorry we will keep it down next time 😬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

When you are on a zoom call and the kids start screaming… pic.twitter.com/ejFGuFXSZj — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 18, 2021

The rage is real! https://t.co/nweCf45jiz — Andrew Dickson (@mrandrewdickson) October 18, 2021

Local footy energy – very relatable. Great stuff. (And well handled by Mahmudullah) https://t.co/UNrX0d2oM2 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) October 18, 2021

