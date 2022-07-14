Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin pitch report: Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI pitch report The Village

Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. New Zealand have already won the initial two games, and they are aiming for a whitewash, whereas the hosts are playing for respect in this match.

The Blackcaps rested the majority of their main players for the series, but still, they have managed to play well. Ireland have disappointed in the series so far, and they would want to perform better here.

Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin pitch report

The pitch at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin is one of the best out there for the batters. A total of 605 runs were made in the first ODI, and the batters loved batting there. The last match was an exception for the batters, but it is generally a brilliant track for the batters.

A flat track is expected at the Malahide stadium, which will offer an even amount of bounce. The batters will love batting here, and they can trust the bounce of the wicket to play their shots accordingly. The outfield of the ground is quite fast as well, and once placed in the gap, it will be difficult for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

A total of 18 ODIs have been played on this ground. Out of those 18 matches, 11 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 7 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 267 runs.

The smaller boundaries at this ground make the work even easier for the batters. In a respite for the bowlers, the pitch was offering some assistance to the pacers, and the overcast conditions can help them in this match as well. Overall, we can expect a high-scoring encounter.