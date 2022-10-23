Man of the Match India vs Pakistan today: Is Virat Kohli Man of the Match in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Man of the Match India vs Pakistan: The former Indian captain played an unbelievable knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

During the 16th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nerve-wracking finish.

Chasing a 160-run target, India were found wanting against the Pakistani new-ball bowlers yet again only to get reduced to 26/3 inside the powerplay. Although opening batters KL Rahul (4) and Rohit Sharma (4) had no clue whatsoever against the moving ball, Suryakumar Yadav (15) looked confident whilst hitting a couple of boundaries but couldn’t carry on for much long.

An experiment to promote all-rounder Axar Patel (2) to No. 5 failed as well leaving the onus on former captain Virat Kohli (82*) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40). The pair did most of the heavy lifting in the Indian innings in the form of a match-winning 113-run fifth-wicket partnership to put India in a commanding position at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium tonight.

Man of the Match India vs Pakistan today

Having said that, it wasn’t the most simplest of run-chases that can be explained in a couple of paragraphs in an instant story like this. Kohli, who hit six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 154.71, registered a match-winning 34th T20I half-century, 29th at No. 3, 11th in T20 World Cups, 10th at a neutral venue, sixth in Australia and fifth against Pakistan, under Sharma and in 2022.

Kohli, who had won a Player of the Match award after almost three years during Asia Cup 2022, won another one tonight for a phenomenal innings. Kohli’s 14 T20I match award is also his fourth against this opposition and second at this venue.

Wow this game is unbelievable!!! 🤯🤯 #INDvsPAK — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) October 23, 2022

“Well, it’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened. Hardik [Pandya] kept telling me, ‘Just believe, we can stay till the end’,” Kohli told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.