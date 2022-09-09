“Thank you for all the love and support”: Virat Kohli promises fans to come back stronger after scoring his 71st international century against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century in the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan in Dubai.

India got knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022, but the match between India and Afghanistan brought happiness to cricket fans all around the world. After a wait of 1020 long days, Indian batter Virat Kohli finally scored an international century. Virat’s last century came in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Virat came to open the innings alongside KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and he was in positive intent. In the 19th over, he smashed six on the 2nd ball of Fareed Ahmed to reach his 71st international century. Twitter erupted after Virat reached the milestone, and he got wishes from all around the globe.

Virat Kohli thanks fans for their support

Virat Kohli has thanked the fans for their incredible support during the whole Asia Cup campaign. Despite Virat’s performance, India could not qualify for the finals of the tournament, and Virat promised the fans that the team will come back stronger in the coming tournaments.

“Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Until next time,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

The form of Virat is very vital for team India, and he will be a big asset for the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Virat has been struggling for form, but he was brilliant in the Asia Cup. The pitches in Australia are expected to be brilliant for batting, and he can thrive in those conditions.

After the match, Virat said that he worked way too hard to score these kinda runs. He insisits that he was surprised that even his half-centuries were considered a failure as he was not able to convert them into hundreds, and it was quite shocking for him.

“I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn’t seem to be enough,” Virat Kohli said post-match.