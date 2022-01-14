Man of the Match today IND vs SA: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs South Africa Cape Town Test?

Man of the Match today IND vs SA: The South Africa batter was awarded his maiden match award in his fifth Test match.

South Africa have not just beat India by 7 wickets in Cape Town to win the three-match series 2-1 but have also beat their inexperience and administrative concerns to register a remarkable victory.

Not the favourites despite playing in home conditions, the Proteas have impressed one and all by beating one of the best teams in the world in this format.

The fact that South Africa came back from behind to win two successive matches further highlights the importance and magnitude of this victory.

Having sealed a 212-run target, this is the third-highest successful run-chase at the Newlands. Eventually, it was a 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out) which steered the hosts past the victory line at Newlands today.

Man of the Match today IND vs SA Newlands Test

While South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picked seven wickets each to play vital roles in this victory, batter Keegan Petersen was declared the Man of the Match for scoring dual half-centuries in the match.

Having scored his maiden Test half-century in the second Test in Johannesburg, Petersen followed it up with 72 (166) in the first innings. When needed the most, the 28-year old player scored a match-winning 82 (113) with the help of 10 fours on Friday.

Keegan Petersen should be a major batting star and if Jansen can work on his batting, he could provide the balance so critical to any side. I thought Bavuma went up a couple of notches too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2022

“It [victory] hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a mixed bag to be honest. I was trying to be positive and then build on that. It’s been difficult conditions all around and was just sticking to my guns. It’s been a long journey, can’t tell the whole story now, won’t be over till tomorrow morning.

“It’s been challenging surfaces, challenging bowling attacks. We knew it was going to be difficult – they’re a high quality bowling attack, a high quality team. We just wanted to have the mindset to fight it out,” Petersen told SuperSport during the post-match presentation ceremony.