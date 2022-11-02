Man of the Match today India vs Bangladesh: Who won IND vs BAN Man of the Match at Adelaide Oval?

India have defeated both Bangladesh and rain gods in the recently concluded 35th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide to reach the top of the points table in Group 2. A 5-run DLS victory is the third for India in the Super 12 round and has powered them closer to qualifying for the semi-final.

Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das registered a whirlwind eighth T20I half-century to become only the third batter to surpass the 50-run mark in a T20 World Cup match. Das, who scored 60 (27) with the help of seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 222.22, put the opposition under immense pressure.

Das’ heroics were followed by a rain delay resulting in the loss of four overs. With Bangladesh scoring 66/0 in seven overs at the time of rain break, they needed 85 runs in the remaining nine overs to win the match. While the Indian bowlers were yet to find a way to put curbs around Das, vice-captain KL Rahul put on display a direct-hit from the boundary to find him short of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

In no mood of giving up, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan (25*) and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (12*) kept their team in the match to take the equation down to needing 20 runs in the last over. India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who had already bowled a double-wicket game-changing over, stood tall on his potential to ensure a victory.

IND vs BAN Man of the Match today

Put in to bat first by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (2/33 and 13), India benefited due to half-centuries from former captain Virat Kohli (64*) and vice-captain KL Rahul (50). Aided by contributions from batter Suryakumar Yadav (30) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13*), India managed to score 184/6 in their 20-over quota.

Kohli, who has managed to add another gem to his ongoing golden run, registered his 36th T20I half-century, 31st at No. 3, 12th at a neutral venue, eighth in Australia, seventh in 2022 and under Rohit Sharma and second against Bangladesh. It was due to a match-winning knock that the 33-year old player was adjudged the Player of the Match for the 15th time (third this year) in his T20I career.

“A good day with the bat. When I went in, there was a bit of pressure. I didn’t want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don’t want to compare it with the past,” Kohli told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.