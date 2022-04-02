Man of the Match today IPL 2022 Gujarat vs Delhi: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Titans vs Capitals IPL 2022 match?

Gujarat vs Delhi Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Gujarat Titans won the match award for picking career-best bowling figures.

During the 10th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Pune, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to win their second consecutive match. Among the two teams who haven’t lost a match this season, Titans’ victory is only the third for a team batting first in IPL 2022.

Asked to bat first by Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (43), GT put on board a competitive 171/6 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Shubman Gill’s career-best knock. In what was his maiden half-century for Gujarat, it was his 11th and 13th in IPL and T20 career respectively.

Having looked in supreme control from the ball go, Gill’s effortless 84 (46) comprised of six fours and four sixes. For DC, left-arm fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed bowled well to pick three and two wickets respectively.

Gujarat vs Delhi Man of the Match

In the second innings, Titans’ specialist bowlers contributed significantly to restrict Capitals to 157/9 in 20 overs. While losing three wickets in the powerplay hurt DC, making a comeback after Pant’s dismissal in the 15th over was never going to be easy.

Gujarat fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had dismissed Prithvi Shaw (10) and Mandeep Singh (18) in the powerplay, came back to send Pant and Axar Patel (8) back to the dressing room to pick career-best bowling figures of 4-0-28-4 and pin down Gill in the race for the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

“Was one of those nights and with the kind of bowling partners I have, makes things very easy for me. The pressure was coming from both ends with the ball and it worked for us. I think it [bowling extra fast] is more of an instinct thing. There was a lot of bounce in the surface and I was looking to bang away on that hard length,” Ferguson told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sarum ramya Gujratis 👍 bowlers have won that game for the titans ! Very well led by @hardikpandya7 great spell @MdShami11 #lockiefurguson !! Great knock @ShubmanGill but still need to make improvements in death hitting ! Aur yeh nehra ji ki smile offside 😁 #DCvsGT #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2022

While Mohammed Shami picked the all-important wicket of Rovman Powell (20) to following it with dismissing Khaleel Ahmed (0) in the business end of the match, captain Hardik Pandya and spinner Rashid Khan picked a wicket apiece.