Man of the Match today T20 IND vs NZ: Who won India vs New Zealand Man of the Match in 2nd T20I at Bay Oval?

During the second T20I of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 in Mount Maunganui, India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to attain a 1-0 lead with a match to be played. In what is India’s second T20I victory in the city in as many attempts, it hasn’t let the trend of chasing teams losing T20Is here come to an end.

Chasing a 192-run target, the home team never really looked like being in competition. A poor start comprising of losing opening batter Finn Allen (0) on the second ball of the innings was followed by two anchor batters in wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway (25) and captain Kane Williamson (61) putting together a low-quality 47-ball 56-run second-wicket partnership.

Two top-order batters batting at a strike rate of less than 115 was detrimental to New Zealand’s chances of sealing a run-chase when they needed almost 10 runs per over to win the match.

Having picked a T20I wicket only for the second time in his career, India part-time spinner Deepak Hooda was the pick of their bowlers with career-best figures of 2.5-0-10-4. Both not playing any ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match, India pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Man of the Match today T20 IND vs NZ

On a surface where all other batters struggled to get going, India’s Suryakumar Yadav was declared the Player of the Match for scoring a maniac second T20I century. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the sixth over, Yadav scored a match-winning 111* (51) at a strike rate of 217.64 comprising of 11 fours and seven sixes.

If truth be told, Yadav winning a match award for the ninth time in his T20I career was a no-brainer considering how batters played at the Bay Oval tonight.

“The plan was clear when I went into bat. Secret [behind his shots] is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It’s also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It’s a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good,” Yadav told Spark Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.