“SKY has no limit”: Twitter reactions on Suryakumar Yadav SKY century in T20 vs New Zealand at Bay Oval

Having become only the second batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, India batter Suryakumar Yadav is showing no signs of stopping in the format.

Batting for the first time since the World Cup, Yadav has further enhanced the important of this year for himself on the back of scoring his second T20I century in the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui tonight.

Making the most of a batting promotion at No. 3, Yadav outplayed the rest of the Indian batters yet again with his unmatched shots. Yadav, who scored 111* (57) with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 217.64, did most of the heavy lifting powering his team to 191/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Yadav, 32, is making lives difficult for both bowlers bowling to him and people wanting to articulate his innings with such innings. The sheer command with which the right-handed batter plays his high-risk shots on a consistent basis is an apt justification for his No. 1 rank in ICC T20I batters’ list.

Yadav’s persistently fearless approach towards T20 batting is a testament for others who lay too much emphasis on getting set before playing their shots. A proper modern-day T20 batter, Yadav putting on display a barbaric attitude towards bowlers on the back of numerous bizarre shots is nothing short of a masterclass these days.

Twitter reactions on SKY century in T20

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

SKY these days.

Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022

Surya ☀️ can bat on any planet… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 20, 2022

Surya Kumar Yadav is poetry in motion. A very well deserved 100. Just brilliant. #NZvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 20, 2022

Wow .. @surya_14kumar !!! Not many better in the World at the moment … #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2022

Fair to say that Surya is India’s first proper T20 batter?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 20, 2022

Third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup, Yadav has already become the highest T20I run-scorer in 2022.