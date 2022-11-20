HomeSearch

“SKY has no limit”: Twitter reactions on Suryakumar Yadav SKY century in T20 vs New Zealand at Bay Oval

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 20, 2022

"SKY has no limit": Twitter reactions on Suryakumar Yadav SKY century in T20 vs New Zealand at Bay Oval

Suryakumar Yadav during his second T20I century.

Having become only the second batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, India batter Suryakumar Yadav is showing no signs of stopping in the format.

Batting for the first time since the World Cup, Yadav has further enhanced the important of this year for himself on the back of scoring his second T20I century in the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui tonight.

Making the most of a batting promotion at No. 3, Yadav outplayed the rest of the Indian batters yet again with his unmatched shots. Yadav, who scored 111* (57) with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 217.64, did most of the heavy lifting powering his team to 191/6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Yadav, 32, is making lives difficult for both bowlers bowling to him and people wanting to articulate his innings with such innings. The sheer command with which the right-handed batter plays his high-risk shots on a consistent basis is an apt justification for his No. 1 rank in ICC T20I batters’ list.

Yadav’s persistently fearless approach towards T20 batting is a testament for others who lay too much emphasis on getting set before playing their shots. A proper modern-day T20 batter, Yadav putting on display a barbaric attitude towards bowlers on the back of numerous bizarre shots is nothing short of a masterclass these days.

Twitter reactions on SKY century in T20

Third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup, Yadav has already become the highest T20I run-scorer in 2022.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav