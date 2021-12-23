Man of the series Lanka Premier League 2021: Who was awarded Man of the series in LPL 2021?

Man of the series Lanka Premier League 2021: The opening batter from Jaffna Kings was declared the Man of the Series in LPL 2021.

During the final match of the recently concluded second season of the Lanka Premier League between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators in Hambantota, Jaffna Kings have registered their second consecutive title victory by defeating Galle Gladiators by 23 runs.

Readers must note that these two teams had taken part in LPL 2020 final as well with the same team emerging as the victorious side last year as well.

Despite beating Jaffna thrice this season, Galle failed to trounce them when it mattered the most. Gladiators, who had gained a massive advantage in the first half of a 202-run target, were let down by their middle-order to eventually score 178/9 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 3-0-15-2, spinner Chaturanga de Silva was the pick of the bowlers for Jaffna at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium tonight. Other than de Silva, his younger brother and all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga also contributed with a couple of wickets.

In the first innings, individual half-centuries from Avishka Fernando (63) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (57*) had propelled them to 201/3 in 20 overs after captain Thisara Perera won the toss and chose to bat.

Man of the series Lanka Premier League 2021

Fernando, who won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for top-scoring among both the teams tonight, also won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for finishing the tournament as its second-highest run-scorer.

In 10 matches this season, Fernando amassed 312 runs at an average and strike rate of 34.66 and 152.94 respectively. In what was his second half-century tonight, Fernando has also scored his maiden T20 century in the second qualifier against Dambulla Giants on Tuesday.

👑 Power Hitter Avishka Fernando with a total of 3️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ runs in the tournament has been simply sensational 🔥 in the #LPL2021 and drove his team to the coveted title! 🏆#ADIDAAMACHA #KingsOfTheNorth #LPL2021 #YaalKollo #JKvGG pic.twitter.com/pPCPDI69Uu — Jaffna Kings (@KingsJaffna) December 23, 2021

“I’m very happy that I was able to what I do to the best of my ability. I batted at number four [during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021] but I had a couple of failures, so I’m quite happy to do well again at the top of the order,” Fernando told Supreme TV during the post-match presentation ceremony.