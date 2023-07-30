Naseem Shah, Who Hit 2 Sixes Vs Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2022, Gives Angry Send Off To Rahmanullah Gurbaz In LPL 2023 Opener

Playing his first match of the Lanka Premier League, Pakistan and Colombo Strikers fast bowler Naseem Shah (1/30) picked the first wicket of the ongoing fourth season of Sri Lanka’s marquee T20 league. Shah, who guarantees entertainment via his bowling more often than not, added drama to the same by giving a send-off to Afghanistan and Jaffna Kings wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

With all the three overseas players of his team belonging to Pakistan, Shah perhaps under a misapprehension that the contest was an international match against an opponent which is fast developing into a fierce rival for them.

Naseem Shah Gives Angry Send Off To Rahmanullah Gurbaz

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the third over when Gurbaz mis-timed a slower delivery from Shah. Having hit sixes off all-rounder Mohammed Nawaz (0/24) and Shah (on the previous ball) in consecutive overs, Gurbaz played a shot too many which led to his dismissal.

Wanting to hit Shah down the ground for the second time in a row, the right-handed batter would’ve cleared mid-on on a fortunate day but it wasn’t to be on Sunday. Having covered a lot of ground running backwards, a relentless Strikers spinner Ramesh Mendis pulled off a screamer of a catch at the R Premdasa Stadium.

In touching distance of one another when the catch was completed, it remains unknown if Gurbaz uttered something to Shah first or not. However, what is clear is the latter celebrating aggressively whilst chirping a word or two to the Afghan batter. Gurbaz, in return, patted Shah on the back and moved towards the dressing room after scoring 21 (11) with the help of a four and a couple of sixes.

Naseem Shah Had Played A Titular Role In A Nail-Biting Asia Cup 2022 Win

Anything which Shah will do against Afghanistan or any one of their players will automatically remind passionate fans of both the countries of his performance in Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Although not known much for his batting skills, Shah had thrived in his secondary job when Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over. Having scored two runs in as many balls until then, a No. 10 batter in Shah had managed to thwack Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for consecutive sixes to seal a low-scoring but thrilling 130-run chase with four balls and one wicket to spare.

While the incident followed a fight between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad, Shah’s sixes were followed by several fights among spectators and other incidents of hooliganism in the stands. Emotions were at their peak at the ground as Pakistan’s nail-biting victory had not only sealed their spot in the finals but also eliminated both Afghanistan and India from the tournament.

When Is The Next Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match?

With Afghanistan defeating Pakistan twice in the shortest format earlier this year, they would be oozing confidence for registering their maiden ODI victory against them in the fifth attempt during the upcoming Asia Cup.

Having said that, it is to be noted that the two teams aren’t in the same group as far as the first round is concerned. Hence, Afghanistan will be have to prevent themselves from finishing at the third position behind Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in order to face Pakistan in the next round.

Even if Pakistan and Afghanistan don’t clash during Asia Cup 2023, they will lock horns against each other in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 23.