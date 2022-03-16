“Managed to middle a few”: Herschelle Gibbs reminisces hitting 6 sixes in 2007 ODI World Cup match vs Netherlands

Herschelle Gibbs became the first batter to smash six sixes in international cricket during the 2007 Cricket World Cup in West Indies.

On this day, 15 years ago, South African batter Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit sixes in an over in international cricket. Herschelle Gibbs achieved this feat against the Netherlands in the league game of the 2007 ICC World Cup in West Indies.

South Africa were up against the Netherlands in the 7th game of the 2007 World Cup. Leg-spinner Daa van Bunge was bowling the 30th over of the innings, and Gibbs smashed Bunge all over the park in that over. The world saw history being made in front of their eyes.

Gibbs smashed the first ball over long-on, whereas the next two balls were smashed over the long-off fence. The 4th ball was a full-toss by Bunge and Gibbs smashed it over mid-wicket, Gibbs smashed the 5th ball over the long-off fence again. The last ball was also in Gibbs’ slot, and he cracked it over the deep mid-wicket to create history.

Herschelle Gibbs reminisces hitting 6 sixes

ICC tweeted the video of Herschelle hitting six sixes on their Twitter handle, and Gibbs also acknowledged the same. “Managed to middle a few,” Gibbs tweeted.

Managed to middle a few 😉 https://t.co/6Zxw9X2063 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 16, 2022

The South African opener scored 72 runs off just 40 balls and South Africa managed to score 353 runs in 40 overs. South Africa, in the end, won the game by 221 runs. The game was played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Gibbs scored 8094 ODI runs, courtesy of 21 hundreds, whereas he also has 6167 test runs under his belt. Gibbs is one of the finest South African batters to play the game. He although was involved in quite a few controversies as well.

After Herschelle Gibbs smashed six sixes in the 2007 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh managed to level him in the same year in the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes against England at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup against England.