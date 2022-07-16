Manchester cricket ground ODI records: Old Trafford ODI records batting and bowling and highest innings total

Manchester cricket ground ODI records: India will be playing an ODI at the Old Trafford after three years tomorrow.

The third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England will be played in Manchester tomorrow. Unlike the first two day-night matches, this will be a day fixture catering to the Indian audiences on a Sunday evening.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an England-Pakistan T20I a year ago, Old Trafford will be hosting its first ODI in almost a couple of years. As far as India are concerned, they will be playing a match at this venue for the first time since the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

With the series level at 1-1, both the teams would want to put on display their best performance in a series decider. Readers must note that India have a 10-7 lead when it comes to bilateral ODI series against England.

Manchester cricket ground ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Manchester ODIs are Eoin Morgan (456), Jonny Bairstow (425), Graham Gooch (405), Allan Lamb (341) and David Gower (309). Best ODI batters at this venue among active cricketers are:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 8 425 112 60.71 86.91 2 2 Aaron Finch (AUS) 8 294 73 42 89.36 0 3 Alex Carey (AUS) 5 281 106 56.2 102.55 1 1 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2 215 148 107.5 86.34 1 1 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 6 215 108 43 113.75 1 1

Among players taking part in this series, Jos Buttler (199), Joe Root (186), Rohit Sharma (159), Virat Kohli (150) and Hardik Pandya (104) have scored 100+ ODI runs at this venue.

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Old Trafford are Bob Willis (15), James Anderson (14), Darren Gough (13), Adil Rashid (12) and Ian Botham (11). A list of highest wicket-takers at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR James Anderson (ENG) 7 14 17.35 4.28 24.2 Adil Rashid (ENG) 8 12 32.83 5.76 34.1 Adam Zampa (AUS) 3 10 14.2 4.73 18 Jofra Archer (ENG) 4 10 20.3 5.2 23.4 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 6 9 37.88 5.87 38.6

Among bowlers taking part in this series, Moeen Ali (8), Sam Curran (5), Mohammed Shami (4), Hardik Pandya (4), Jasprit Bumrah (3) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3).

Highest innings total in ODIs at Old Trafford

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 397/6 50 England Afghanistan 2019 336/5 50 India Pakistan 2019 325/6 50 South Africa Australia 2019 318/7 50 Sri Lanka England 2006 315 49.5 Australia South Africa 2019

Talking about the highest successful ODI run-chase in Manchester ODIs, Australia hold the record for sealing a 303-run target in the last match played here. While this remains the only 300+ ODI run-chase at Old Trafford, England are at the second position for chasing a 285-run target against New Zealand in 1986.