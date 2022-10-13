Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report T20: AUS vs ENG pitch report tomorrow match

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I in Canberra.

Australia and England will take on each other in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The series is already sealed by the English side, and they would aim to complete a white-wash in this match.

The Australian team came close in both games, but they failed to get over the line in both of them. Aaron Finch said in the last match that the playing 11 of the side is almost decided, and they will again look to play with that combination in this match as well.

England have been cool in the deciding stages of the match. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler proved their class in the 1st T20I, whereas Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali were brilliant in the 2nd T20I. The bowling and fielding of the side have been impressive as well.

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report T20

Canberra’s Manuka Oval is set to host its 2nd match in just a span of three days. It has been seen that the track at the Manuka Oval in Canberra is a very competitive one, and there is help for almost everyone on this track. The same was evident in the last T20I match as well.

In the last T20I, England scored 178-7 runs in the first innings, and Australia managed to score 170-6. This pitch assists the pacers, and they will again play an important part on this track. With one bigger boundary, the bowlers of both sides will again target that region in this game as well.

A total of 4 T20Is have been played here, where the ratio of wins between chasing teams and teams batting first is equal. The average 1st innings score in T20Is here has been just 152 runs. In domestics, the average T20 score here is 169 runs.

With a fast outfield, the batters of both sides will enjoy batting here. If the match gets played at the same venue, the track may get a little slow for the batters.