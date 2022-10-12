“Debate about one or two spots”: Aaron Finch yet to finalize ideal Australia Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022

Australia Playing 11: The Australian captain hinted at Australia deciding combinations according to the opposition.

Australia captain Aaron Finch was all praises for batter Tim David for his performance in the second T20I against England in Canberra tonight. Although it came in a losing cause, David scoring 40 (23) with the help of five fours and a six kept the hosts in the match in a tricky situation.

Australia, who needed 34 runs off 16 balls after David’s dismissal, fell short by 8 runs as wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (10*) batted with a strike rate of 100 in a rare scenario.

“[Tim] David has been fantastic. His raw power has been fantastic. He will get better the more he plays at the international level,” Finch told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was on the second delivery of the 18th over when England all-rounder Sam Curran bowled David round his legs to remind fans of a same mode of dismissal to dismiss Andre Russell in Indian Premier League 2021.

Aaron Finch yet to finalize ideal Australia Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022

With just a couple of matches remaining before ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia took the field with their first-choice players at the Manuka Oval today.

While Finch himself returned to the top of the order as confirmed by him after the first T20I in Perth on Sunday, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood returned to Playing XI making it their best combination on paper according to former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Finch, however, slightly hesitated from calling the current XI as their ideal or best for the World Cup. In fact, Finch was of the opinion that they will make changes to this Playing XI according to the opposition. For the unversed, adopting a horses-for-courses strategy is quite a common strategy in this format.

“[Best Playing XI] Depends on the opposition but [this XI] is close. Debate about one or two spots,” Finch added.