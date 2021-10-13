Marcus Stoinis stats: Is Andre Russell playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Delhi Capitals?

Andre Russell playing: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chose to bowl at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are going to bowl first. We have played a few games here at Sharjah, so far it’s worked. There might be dew factor later on. We are playing some good cricket at the moment, we are confident as a side. Guys know their roles inside out, so hoping to come here today and produce something close to that. The mindset in the second leg has been spot-on,” Morgan told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Morgan, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also wanted to field first. Coming on the back of two consecutive losses, Pant would want his teammates to put their best foot forward tonight.

“We would have bowled first. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Is Andre Russell playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs KKR?

Talking about the changes made to the Playing XIs, Knight Riders will take the field with the same XI. With Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson being KKR’s four overseas players for this match, injured all-rounder Andre Russell continues to sit out and recover from an injury.

Unlike Kolkata, Delhi have made a solitary change to their Playing XI as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has come in for fast bowler Tom Curran to add power to their batting unit. In six IPL 2021 innings, Stoinis has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 144.89. Playing a crucial match after two and a half weeks, the Australian cricketer will have a lot of expectations riding over him.

In 48 IPL innings, Stoinis’ 896 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 28 and 137.85 respectively with the help of four half-centuries. A handy option with the ball in hand, Stoinis has dismissed 30 batters in the IPL at an average of 32.30, an economy rate of 9.50 and a strike rate of 20.40.