Mark Wood injury update: Will England pacer play ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final vs Pakistan?

The English team will be looking to win their 2nd T20 World Cup title when they will face Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG in Melbourne. However, the team will have a close look at the fitness update of their leading pacer Mark Wood.

England won the semi-final against India by a huge margin of 10 wickets, where the duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales recorded an unbeaten partnership of 170 runs. This performance was a huge announcement of the kind of approach the English team will have in the final.

England were forced to make a couple of changes in their eleven in the semi-final, where Phil Salt and Chris Jordan came in for the injured duo of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

Mark Wood injury update

English pacer Mark Wood missed the last semi-final against India, and the English team will sweat upon his fitness for the final against Pakistan as well. Wood has been a vital part of England’s setup, and he has scalped 9 wickets in 4 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Wood made his return in the last T20I series against Pakistan, where he scalped 6 wickets in just a couple of T20Is. The arrival of Wood will certainly bolster the English side in the death bowling department. Ahead of the match, England had their training session at the MCG nets.

Wood did not take part in the training initially, and it was assumed that he is injured for the final as well. Although, in a respite for the fans, he was seen bowling in the nets later on, and it is brilliant news for the English fans. If Wood gets fit, he will replace Chris Jordan in the playing eleven.

So the quality of the video is rubbish but… it’s Mark Wood bowling at somewhere near full pace. Encouraging, you’d think. pic.twitter.com/POAxoaJOeH — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) November 12, 2022

Jordan replaced Wood in the match against India, where he bowled brilliantly and scalped 3 wickets. Buttler also had a lot of praise for Jordan, who took the death-bowling duties.