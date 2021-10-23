“Markram with a blinder”: Herschelle Gibbs amazed by Aiden Markram’s supreme catch to dismiss Steve Smith in T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram’s supreme catch: The South African batter nearly changed the course of the match with his laudable fielding effort.

During the 13th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi, South Africa batter Aiden Markram continued on his knack of contributing for his team.

Markram, who had top-scored for South Africa with his 40 (36) comprising of three fours and a six after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, provided his team with an equally game-changing offering on the field.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 15th over when Australia batter Steven Smith’s attempt of pulling Anrich Nortje for the second time in a row resulted in his dismissal.

Having hit the ball a lot straighter on this particular occasion, Smith presented a difficult but possible catching opportunity for Markram. Running towards his right from long-on, Markram put on display a full-length dive to catch the ball inches above from the ground. Considering the supreme quality of the catch, it is obvious as to why Markram is receiving appreciation for the same.

Markram’s catch brought an end to a 42-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell (18). With South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sending back Maxwell to the pavilion in the following over, the Proteas have made a stellar comeback into the match whilst defending just 119 runs.

Aiden Markram’s supreme catch to dismiss Steve Smith

Twitter reactions on Aiden Markram:

Markram with a blinder 👏👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 23, 2021

Unbelievable catch by Markram gets rid of Smith and Australia looking very vulnerable on this slow pitch — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 23, 2021

