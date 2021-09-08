“Master stroke”: Dinesh Karthik amazed as MS Dhoni appointed as Team India Mentor for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Dinesh Karthik amazed as MS Dhoni: The veteran wicket-keeper batsman couldn’t hide his excitement for his former captain.

Veteran India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik took to social media platform Twitter to express his excitement with respect to the appointment of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the senior men’s Team Mentor for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket last year, continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. This will be Dhoni’s first stint with the national team since his retirement from international cricket.

In what has come as a massive surprise for one and all, Dhoni’s presence in the Indian dugout should work wonders for them. It will also be the first time when Dhoni will be joining a team in a non-playing capacity at the highest level.

Calling the move as a “masterstroke”, Karthik congratulated everyone especially his Tamil Nadu teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy. Ashwin, who had last played a T20I during the tour of West Indies in 2017, has been handed an astonishing comeback after four years.

Chakrvarthy, on the other hand, has continued on his unbelievable run in competitive cricket with this selection. Part of a five-member spin attack also featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Axar Patel, Chakravarthy has pinned down establishes spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for this particular role in the squad.

That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors . M S DHONI – that’s a master stroke too 😉💞🙂 Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

Fans must note that there is no particular definition of a mentor in a cricket team. Primarily derived after the advent of T20 leagues around the world, a mentor is expected to work alongside the head coach especially in a high-profile tournament like this one.

In his debut in a non-playing capacity, Dhoni will be seen designing strategies (both for the team and individual players) for various crunch situations in a T20I. Having said that, the 40-year old is unlikely to interfere with players’ techniques particularly when his role is not a full-time one.