Matthew Wade IPL 2022 price: Matthew Wade what made him angry in RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

Matthew Wade what made him angry: The Australian wicket-keeper batter was furious after his dismissal at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the 67th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade flopped yet again in the season to depart for 16 (13) tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Wade hit two fours and a six off his Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood to put on display some signs of finding form. However, the left-handed batter didn’t last long after another of his Australian teammate in Glenn Maxwell found him wanting in front of the stumps in the following over.

Wade, who had started his IPL 2022 campaign as an opening batter, was moved to the No. 3 position after being left out for six matches. That said, the 34-year old player hasn’t managed to register a single sizeable contribution as his 114 IPL 2022 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 14.25 and 116.32 respectively.

Matthew Wade what made him angry in RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

Wanting to cash in on the last powerplay over, Wade aimed at sweeping Maxwell fine in order to hit his third four. Given out lbw on the field, Wade unsuccessfully reviewed the decision believing to have played the ball.

With the replays confirming that Wade hadn’t hit the ball contrary to general perception, he walked back to the pavilion in disbelief. Perhaps more disappointed by another failure this season, Wade was fuming upon reaching the dressing room. As a result, there were visuals of him throwing away his helmet in anger. Wade followed it with continually hitting his kit bag and floor with his bat to express a lot of anger.

Wade, who had a discussion with former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli regarding his dismissal, was later seen discussing the same with Maxwell when he was sitting in the dugout and the latter fielding at the boundary.

In what is only his second IPL season, Wade was bought by Titans for INR 2.4 crore in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.