Mayank Agarwal run out video: Mayank Agarwal run-out off a no-ball after miscommunication with Rohit Sharma at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Mayank Agarwal run out: The Indian opening batter was out cheaply in his first-ever international innings at his home ground.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Bengaluru, India opening batter Mayank Agarwal was the first wicket to fall after captain and Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat.

It all happened on the third delivery of the second over when Agarwal was beaten by Sri Lanka fast bowler Vishwa Fernando. With the ball hitting Agarwal’s front pad, Sri Lankan fielders had engaged in a loud lbw appeal.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary taking his time to rule the decision in the batter’s favour had resulted in a confusion between Agarwal and Sharma. With the ball traveling towards the cover region, Agarwal was keen to sneak a leg bye.

Sharma, who initially appeared to respond to Agarwal’s call, ended up refusing the run to throw his opening partner in deep trouble. As a result, Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama gently returning the ball to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella was enough for the visitors to affect a run-out.

Agarwal, who was way outside his crease, had no chance whatsoever to return to his crease. Hence, the right-hand batter didn’t even try to make his crease. Instead, started walking back to the pavilion after scoring 4 (7).

Had Agarwal not looked to run, he would’ve survived even if Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne had opted for a review. With Fernando bowling a no-ball, third umpire Virender Sharma would’ve abolished the review process at the beginning itself.

Playing his first-ever Test match at his home ground, Agarwal should consider himself unfortunate for being a run-out dismissal off a no-ball in the second over of a Test match. Readers must note that Agarwal has followed Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne to be run-out (vs Pakistan in Karachi earlier in the day) unnecessarily in the first session of a Test match.

Mayank Agarwal run out video

Twitter reactions on Mayank Agarwal run out:

Comedy of errors.. Mayank Agarwal run out off a no ball… looking for the non-existence run! #INDvsSL #PinkBall — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) March 12, 2022

Brainfade moment by mayank Agarwal☹️☹️, he is literally loosing his spot #INDvsSL — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) March 12, 2022

Horrible from Mayank Agarwal run out on a No ball just to sneak a single not done in test cricket. #INDvsSL — Abhishek Kunwar (@abhishekBR08) March 12, 2022

