Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test

Marnus Labuschagne run out video: The Australian batter has been run-out on four occasions in just 42 Test innings.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Karachi, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was involved in a run-out for the fourth time in his career. Co-incidentally, Labuschagne was the one who walked back to the pavilion on each occasion.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 21st over when Labuschagne played a Nauman Ali delivery to towards Sajid Khan at mid-off. Having called for a single, Labuschagne would be cursing himself for not being able to complete the run.

In what was a pretty close dismissal, Labuschagne would’ve survived had he dived. However, no such intent from the 27-year old player resulted in him getting out for 0 (9).

With Australia losing opening batter David Warner (36) a few overs ago, Labuschagne’s wicket further reduced the impact of a 82-run partnership between Warner and Usman Khawaja (52*).

Khawaja, 35, completed a 16th Test half-century by hitting a boundary off Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the 20th over. Set to resume batting alongside vice-captain Steven Smith in the afternoon session, the visitors would be hoping for their two senior batters to take them to a formidable first innings total after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat at the National Stadium today.

Marnus Labuschagne run out vs Pakistan in Karachi Test

Twitter reactions on Marnus Labuschagne run out:

Marnus Labuschagne is involved in 4 run outs in Tests. Each time it was him who got out. #NoRun — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 12, 2022

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne is run out for a duck. His reaction after returning to the sheds…#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/YqTvfQoaEw — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 12, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.