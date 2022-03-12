Cricket

Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test

Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Delhi Daredevils jersey: Delhi Capitals new jersey and dress in 2022 IPL
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test
Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test

Marnus Labuschagne run out video: The Australian batter has been run-out on four occasions in…