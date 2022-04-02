MCA Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Delhi: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report for today match 2022 IPL

MCA Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Delhi: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Pune’s MCA Stadium.

Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang in India, and we have seen some close encounters in the tournament so far. Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals on 2 April 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The last game at the Pune was played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Royals registered a brilliant win in that game. Sanju Samson proved his class with the bat for the Royals, whereas the bowling of the unit also did wonders on a great Pune track.

The IPL 2022 league games will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host all the league games of IPL 2022.

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host 15 games this season, and it is interesting that no afternoon games will be played at the venue. Pune acted as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2018 and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2015.

Pune Warriors (IPL 2012 & IPL 2013) and Rising Pune Supergiants (IPL 2016 and IPL 2017) have been the two home franchises of Pune till now. Pune’s MCA Stadium hosted the three-game ODI series between India and England last year.

MCA Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Delhi

Unlike Mumbai, black soil is used to make pitches at the MCA Stadium in Pune. One can expect teams to prefer chasing at this venue as well, with teams batting second having won ten of the last 15 matches here. The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 161 runs.

The Black soil surface is likely to go through the least possible wear and tear despite successive matches. The boundaries on this stadium aren’t that big, and the batters will definitely enjoy batting on this surface. This is an open ground, so the breeze can help the pacers to gain some swing in the initial overs.

Gujarat Titans have an excellent new-ball bowler in Mohammad Shami, and he can generate some assist in the initial overs.