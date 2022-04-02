Pune cricket stadium boundary size: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium boundary length

Pune cricket stadium boundary size: MCA Stadium in Pune will host the next IPL 2022 game on 2 April 2022 between Delhi and Gujrat.

Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang in India, and we have seen some close encounters in the tournament so far. Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals on 2 April 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The last game at the Pune was played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Royals registered a brilliant win in that game. Sanju Samson proved his class with the bat for the Royals, whereas the bowling of the unit also did wonders on a great Pune track.

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host 15 games this season, and it is interesting that no afternoon games will be played at the venue. Pune acted as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2018 and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2015.

Pune Warriors (IPL 2012 & IPL 2013) and Rising Pune Supergiants (IPL 2016 and IPL 2017) have been the two home franchises of Pune till now. Pune’s MCA Stadium hosted the three-game ODI series between India and England last year.

Pune cricket stadium boundary size

Pune’s MCA Stadium is situated on the outskirts of Pune. This is not a huge ground in terms of the boundary size, and the batters generally enjoy batting on this track. The straight and front square boundaries are around 74m, whereas the square on the off and leg-side boundaries are around 65m. The behind of the square boundaries are around 58m on both sides.

I’ve been to three venues this year in IPL so far. I’ve to say Pune’s MCA Stadium is a gem. Wonderful view from press box. pic.twitter.com/80BHmGnMB9 — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) March 29, 2022

So, it is now clear that the boundaries are not really big on this very ground. The seating capacity of this ground is around 37,000 and 25% of the crowds are allowed for this season of the IPL. For details about Pune IPL 2022 tickets click here.