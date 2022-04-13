MCA Stadium Pune average score T20: Highest IPL run chases at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

MCA Stadium Pune average score T20: The SportsRush brings you the list of IPL’s top chases of the MCA Stadium in Pune.

PL 2022 is up and running in India and we have already seen some exciting games in the tournament so far. The tournament is being played just at four venues this season. Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) are hosting the 70 league games.

Pune’s MCA Stadium has been allotted a total of 15 games this season, and all of them are day-night games. Pune has always been a high-scoring venue due to the length of the boundaries and black soil pitches.

MCA Stadium Pune average score T20

A total of four league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 174 runs. Out of four, the defending teams have won two games, whereas the chasing teams have also won twice.

The overall average batting score in T20s played at this very venue is 161 runs. The boundaries of this ground are quite small which allows the batters to clear the fence easily. Pat Cummins scored 56 runs in just 15 balls against Mumbai Indians, where he scored the joint-fastest half-century of IPL history in just 14 balls.

A black soil surface will be used for this game, which offers assistance to the batters, and the spinners get some grip from the pitch. Rajasthan Royals have scored the highest runs (210 runs) at this ground, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-22-3) has the best bowling figures under his belt.

196/7 – is the highest successful run chase at MCA Stadium at Gahunje, Pune, by Gujarat Lions chasing RPS 195/3 in April 2016 (won off the last ball!)

RR’s target tonight: 205#IPL2018#CSKvRR — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 20, 2018

Highest IPL run chases at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Gujarat Lions have chased the highest target at this venue. Lions chased 196 runs against the Rising Super Giants in 2016 at this very ground. Rising Pune Supergiants’ chase of 185 runs against Mumbai Indians comes at the second position in 2017.