MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: What is the average score at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022?

MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: MCA Stadium in Pune has hosted 12 matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

This is a Do or Die game for the Kolkata Knight Riders and one more defeat will knock them out of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are also on a losing streak, and they also have to win all of their remaining games in order to reach the mark of 16 points in the table.

Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest half-century of IPL history against Mumbai Indians this season. He smashed his half-century in just 14 balls to equal the record of KL Rahul.

A total of 12 league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 171 runs. Out of 12, the defending teams have won nine games, whereas the chasing teams have just won thrice.

In the last six games played at this venue, all the teams have won while batting first. It has been seen in the last few games that the pitch gets slowed down in the second innings. In overall T20 matches, the average 1st innings score at this ground is 162 runs.

The lowest score at this ground this season has been 82 runs, posted by Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have posted the highest score at this ground this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they scored 210 runs.

The black soil surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune has assisted the batters, whereas the spinners have also been getting some favours from the pitch. Gujarat’s spinner Rashid Khan scalped four wickets in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the highest individual score at this ground this season, where he scored 99 runs in 57 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A total of 184 sixes has been smashed at this ground this season.