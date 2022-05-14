Cricket

MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: What is the average score at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022?

MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: What is the average score at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022?
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Let’s also say well done Mayank!": Sanjay Manjrekar applauds Mayank Agarwal for his sacrificing his opening position for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022
Next Article
"He left behind $900 million for his family"- Michael Schumacher made a will to distribute his wealth three years before his skiing accident
Cricket Latest News
MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: What is the average score at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022?
MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: What is the average score at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022?

MCA Stadium Pune IPL records: MCA Stadium in Pune has hosted 12 matches in the…