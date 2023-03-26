Meg Lanning Captaincy Record: How Many World Cups has Australian Captain won?

Meg Lanning had also won the Gold Medal match for Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022. (photo: Ryan Pierse)

Australia women team’s serial World Cup winner Meg Lanning was only bereft of a major T20 league title, either in the capacity of a skipper or as a player, and she had a wonderful opportunity to add this particular trophy to her decorated cabinet as well tonight.

However, it was Harmanpreet Kaur, having herself had not won any major T20 league tournament before, who ended her personal title drought as she led the Mumbai Indians Women to the WPL 2023 title triumph by defeating the Delhi Capitals Women by 7 wickets in the grand finale.

As for Lanning, who is the most successful captain ever in the history of the sport, she ended the tournament as the highest run-getter, and was awarded with the ‘Orange Cap’ for the same.

Meg Lanning Captaincy Record

The champion Aussie batter and skipper Meg Lanning has skippered Australia across 100 T20Is since the year 2014.

In what is a stellar record, she has won 76 matches and lost mere 18 as captain, and boasts of a mind-boggling win percentage of 80.52 in her career so far.

In the ODI format, she goes a notch further up. With a jaw-dropping win percentage of 89.10, Lanning has won 69 of 78 matches as Australia’s skipper in the format, and is head-above-heels than any other team captain in history in terms of the win/loss ratio.

In the Test format, she has lead Australia across mere four matches. While she has won one Test, the other three have ended in a Draw.

How Many World Cups has Australian Captain won?

Meg Lanning as captain, has won four T20 World Cup titles for Australia in 2014, 2018, 2020, and most recently in 2023. She also led the side to an ODI World Cup triumph in the year 2022.

Her fourth T20 World Cup title arrived on her 100th international match as skipper in the format, against South Africa during the grand finale in Cape Town.

Thus, with five World Cup titles as skipper, she is now the most successful captain ever in the history of sport across men’s and women’s Cricket.

In the capacity of a player, the 31-year-old has won five T20 World Cups (out of eight in total), and two ODI World Cups as well.

She has also skipped Australia to lift the Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold Medal by defeating India in the final match.