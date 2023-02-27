Meg Lanning sister name: Has Meg Lanning’s younger sister also played for Australian Women’s cricket team?

The Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning, on Sunday, added yet another trophy to their cabinet as her side lifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 trophy, by beating South Africa in the final at Cape Town by 19 runs.

Having already made a mark for herself in her professional career as the most successful captain, as far as her personal life is concerned, Meg Lanning was raised alongside four of her siblings. However, apart from her, only her younger sister Anna Lanning had developed an interest for the sport they would go on to love the most.

The duo were in fact, share their birthdays on the same date – March 25. While Meg was born in the year 1992, Anna is a couple of years younger than her.

The two were roped in by the Melbourne Stars during the inaugural edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2015/16. While Anna is an allrounder, elder sister Meg plays in the capacity of a batter.

Has Anna Lanning also played for Australian Women’s cricket team?

No. Anna Lanning is yet to represent the Australian National Women’s team. In the WBBL, after representing the Stars until the 2017/18 edition, she was roped in by the Melbourne Renegades for the next couple of seasons, post which she returned back to play for the Stars for the next two years.

Having represented the Victoria Women’s Cricket team from 2010-2018, and then during the 2020/21–2021/22 seasons, Cricket Victoria did not hand her the state contract for the 2022-23 season.

“Don’t think anyone would be as good as Meg”- Anna Lanning

Anna Lanning had once stated during a 2016 interview, how having the Lanning surname is a little bit of a chip on her shoulder.

Meg had already made at mark for herself by becoming the youngest-ever captain of the Australian Women’s team at the age of 21, so Anna’s sense of inferiority complex was only natural.

“I don’t think anyone will ever be as good as Meg so it’s difficult to compare myself to her because we’re totally different players, completely different people. It’s a little bit hard but it’s something I have to deal with and hopefully I can make a name for myself”, Anna would further remark in the interview.