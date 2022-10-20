Melbourne weather forecast on 23 October 2022: Weather in Melbourne on 23rd October for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Melbourne weather forecast on 23 October 2022: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the IND vs PAK match.

India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Both teams will be starting their world cup campaign with this blockbuster game.

Both sides recently met each other a couple of times in the Asia Cup 2022, where both teams won one game each. In the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India in Dubai, which was their first win over India in any format of the World Cup.

Pakistan is bolstered by the return of their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, who made an excellent comeback in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan, where he injured Rahmanullah Gurbaz with his yorker.

Melbourne weather forecast on 23 October 2022

India and Pakistan match on Sunday is easily the most anticipated match among the confirmed fixtures. However, the excitement of the match can certainly be hampered by rain. Melbourne Cricket Ground was given the right to hold the match due to its crowd capacity, and the match is sold-out with over 100,000 tickets sold.

As per the Bureau of Meteorology, there is an 80% chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, and it is predicted during the evening hours only. The match will start at 7:00 pm local which is 1:30 pm IST. So, it will be a huge surprise if we can see a full contest. Although, the weather in Melbourne is quite unpredictable, and the fans would want the rain to stay away from the game.

This match is very important from the financial point of view as well. According to The Daily Telegraph, the spectators will get a full refund if less than 10 overs take place in the game. In that case, the organizers will need to play almost $7 million as a refund. There is a lot at stake in the match between two Asian heavyweights.

Melbourne weather 23 October hourly

7 pm: 50% chance of rain

8 pm: 55% chance of rain

9 pm: 50% chance of rain

10 pm: 60% chance of rain

11 pm: 60% chance of rain

12 am: 75% chance of rain

*local times are mentioned