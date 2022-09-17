“Mera coaching ka hisaab khatam ho gaya”: Ravi Shastri uninterested in resuming coaching career post nearly INR 10 crore annual salary as head coach

Ravi Shastri uninterested in resuming coaching: The former Indian head coach had been with the team for seven years.

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has donned multiple hats during his professional career which now runs across decades.

Shastri, who had debuted for India in 1981, performed various roles throughout his 11-year old career which saw him playing 230 international matches across formats.

Shastri, who even led India on 12 occasions, has been a regular face as a broadcaster for several channels for over decades now. Currently pursuing the same role after a considerable gap, Shastri is often seen calling games in both T20 leagues and international cricket.

Ravi Shastri uninterested in resuming coaching career post nearly INR 10 crore annual salary as head coach

Shastri, who had briefly been appointed as the manager of the Indian Men’s Cricket team around 2007, was appointed the Director of Cricket during India’s tour of England 2014. Subsequently, Shastri replaced former India captain Anil Kumble to serve as the coach of the Indian cricket team for two consecutive stints.

Shastri, whose second stint finished post ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, appears to have had enough as far as the expectations out of a head coach are concerned. Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Today, Shastri confirmed moving on as a coach stating that his time with coaching has come to an end.

“Mera coaching ka hisaab khatam ho gaya [My time with coaching has come to an end]. Saat saal jitna karna tha, mein kar liya [For seven years, I have done enough].

“If I’m doing some coaching, it will be at the grassroots level, for which I have a company that is doing it. I will participate in that. Otherwise, my time as a coach has come to an end. Now I will view the game from far away and enjoy it,” Shastri told Sports Today.