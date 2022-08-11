“He’s not helped you out a lot there, Ravi”: Adam Lyth embarrasses commentator Ravi Shastri while fielding in The Hundred match at Kennington Oval

Adam Lyth embarrasses commentator Ravi Shastri with his answer during the second innings of the Hundred match at the Kennington Oval.

During the ninth match of the ongoing The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 between Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers, Superchargers’ opening batter Adam Lyth played a scintillating half-century knock, although in a losing cause at the Kennington Oval in London.

The Southpaw batter got off the blocks right away, as he shamed the English left-arm pacer Reece Topley for four consecutive Sixes to provide his side an excellent start.

However, in the absence a notable contribution from the rest of the batters, all the Superchargers could manage was post 157/7 on the scoreboard after 100 deliveries, on what was an excellent surface to bat on.

Adam Lyth’s 33-ball 79, with the help of 3 Fours and 8 Sixes was the lone stand out innings, but was just not enough, as the Invincibles chased the target down with 3 wickets in hand, and three deliveries to spare.

Adam Lyth embarrasses commentator Ravi Shastri

As it the custom in majority T20 leagues around the world, where the commentators have a chat with a notable performer from the first innings while they take the field later, commentator Ravi Shastri was having a chat with Lyth right at the start of the second innings.

However, Shastri was a fish out of water after his very first question to him, as Lyth just did not answer enough or as anticipated by the former.

Upon appreciating his knock and mentioning the fact that he must have enjoyed his innings today, Lyth just responded by uttering the words – “Thank you very much”.

What followed was an awkward silence for quite a few seconds post that, after which his fellow commentator Nasser Hussain finally interjected with a laugh on the matter.

Sound on 🤣🤭 pic.twitter.com/ZxM7w6vYqU — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2022

