“Mere ko gaali de rahe hai”: Ishan Kishan shares hilarious incident of Rohit Sharma abusing him because of dew factor during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium

Ishan Kishan has revealed a funny incident with Rohit Sharma when Rohit abused him on the field to Ishan in an IPL game.

Ishan Kishan is having a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign, whereas he has scored two half-centuries in two games. He has been the best batter of the side this season so far.

The southpaw recently appeared in the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor, where he shared a hilarious incident when Rohit Sharma abused him during an IPL game.

Ishan Kishan shared a hilarious episode with Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan has been playing under Rohit Sharma since IPL 2018 when Mumbai Indians bought Ishan for a price of INR 6.20 crores. Kishan revealed that Rohit Sharma is a very cool captain, but he is quite witty and strategic when he is on the field. Kishan talked loudly about his instincts and game reading.

Ishan Kishan shared a funny incident with Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2018 game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams were facing each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 181 runs in the first innings, where Kishan did not face a single ball.

While fielding, fielders generally roll the ball on the ground in order to make it old. However, there was a lot of dew on the ground that day and Ishan didn’t realize the same. Ishan said that he rolled the ball on the ground towards Rohit, and Rohit pulled out his towel to dry the ball and abused Ishan Kishan.

Ishan later said that Rohit is chilled outside the field and said that “Dil pe mat lena, match ke andar ho jaata hai”. Mumbai Indians won the game by 13 runs at the end. He also revealed that he can also make fun with Rohit Sharma outside the pitch as he is chilled outside.

Kishan also gave credit of Rahul Chahar’s success in Mumbai Indians to Rohit Sharma. He said that Rohit used to give a lot of confidence to Rahul from covers, and Rahul used to deliver as well.