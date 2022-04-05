“Main Dhoni bhai ki keeping se zyada unka dimaag dekhte rehta hoon”: Ishan Kishan reveals how MS Dhoni stressed him in MI vs CSK IPL match

Ishan Kishan has revealed an interesting incident about MS Dhoni when the latter stressed him to get out in MI vs CSK IPL game.

Mumbai Indians are having a rough start to their IPL 2022 campaign, but the form of Ishan Kishan has been a big plus for them. Ishan has scored two half-centuries in two games, and he is looking in brilliant form.

The southpaw recently appeared in the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor, where he talked about a lot of different topics. Kishan also talked about an interesting incident with MS Dhoni during IPL 2018.

Ishan Kishan reveals MS Dhoni’s mind game

Ishan Kishan has revealed that he wanted to do wicket-keeping from the very start as he wanted to stay engaged in the game throughout. Kishan moved from Bihar to Jharkhand very early on in his career, and he started his domestic career in Jharkhand only.

Ishan Kishan said that apart from wicket-keeping, he tried to read the mind of MS Dhoni behind the wickets. He talked about an incident that happened in 2018 when Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians bought Ishan Kishan for a price of INR 6.2 Crores in the IPL 2018 mega auction. At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians were batting first in the opening game of the tournament. After losing the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis early, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a partnership.

Learning a trick or two from the best in the business! The Jharkhand boys – Ishan Kishan and MS Dhoni bond after the game.#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/yYlyGSWzUs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 28, 2018

Ishan Kishan revealed that he was so intrigued by the mind of MS Dhoni that when Dhoni walked to Imran Tahir, he thought that MS might have found something about him. Ishan was batting well at 40 runs in 28 balls, but he got out on the very next ball of Imran Tahir.

Imran Tahir bowled a googly and Ishan went on one knee and tried to slog, the ball took the bat’s edge and Mark Wood took an easy catch at short third man. Kishan agreed that he lost that battle in his mind.

Kishan also revealed a funny incident about his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut, when MS Dhoni was leading the side. Ishan revelead that he was standing at the third man boundary and after the over when MS Dhoni gave instructions with his gestures, he could not understand where to go. He even asked his fellow mates, but he still was confused.