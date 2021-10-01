MI vs DC Head to Head Records in IPL | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals stats | IPL 2021 Match 46

MI vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 46th match of IPL 2021.

The 46th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tomorrow.

Defending champions Mumbai, who are at the fifth position on the points table at this point in time, have won five and lost six out of their 11 matches so far. Delhi, on the other hand, are comfortably placed at the second position on the back of eight wins and three losses in their 11 matches this season.

Indians, who have a knack of peaking at this exact point of the IPL league stage, would be well-aware about the fact that a loss would make things difficult for them as far as IPL 2021 playoffs are concerned. Meanwhile, a victory for Capitals will confirm their playoff spot making them the second team after Chennai Super Kings to do so.

MI vs DC Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by MI: 16

Matches won by DC: 13

Matches played in India: 22 (MI 12, DC 10)

Matches played outside India: 7 (MI 4, DC 3)

MI average score against DC: 163

DC average score against MI: 147

Most runs for MI: 677 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for DC: 326 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most wickets for MI: 19 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for DC: 19 (Amit Mishra)

Most catches for MI: 8 (Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for DC: 9 (Rishabh Pant)

While MI have won four out of their last five matches against DC, it was the latter who had emerged as the victorious side when these two teams had faced each other the last in Chennai earlier this year. Followed by veteran spinner Amit Mishra’s match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-24-4, Capitals batters had sealed a 138-run chase in the last over without much discomfort.