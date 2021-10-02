MI vs DC Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2021 match?

MI vs DC Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Delhi Capitals won the match award for picking crucial wickets earlier in the day.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets to register their ninth victory of the season.

Chasing a mediocre 132-run target, it was the most easiest of chases for Capitals as losing wickets at regular intervals put them in a spot of bother on a sluggish surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, former Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer not just top-scored for his team but played a knock which oozed maturity. Iyer might just have scored 33* (33) with the help of two fours but his contribution played a pivotal role in winning a low-scoring contest.

Sometimes you have to play the situation than the expectation! Well played @ShreyasIyer15 mature knock ✊ #MIvDC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 2, 2021

Iyer was well-assisted by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (20*) as the pair didn’t lose their nerves whilst a match-winning 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

MI vs DC Man of the Match

In the first innings, defending champions Mumbai managed to score a laboured 129/8 in 20 overs after DC captain Rishabh Pant invited them to bat first. With bowling figures of 4-0-15-3, Delhi pacer Avesh Khan continued on his top form to once again be the pick of the bowlers for his team.

However, it was all-rounder Axar Patel who won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his bowling figures of 4-0-21-3. The left-arm spinner was probably preferred over Khan for dismissing top-order batters namely Quinton de Kock (19), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Saurabh Tiwary (15).

“I am able to read the batter more easily and can plan better. If I can think about what the batter is doing and deny them the ideal ball, I can be more successful.

“I thought he [Quinton de Kock] would go for the slog sweep or through cover. That’s why I hung it out there for him to hit. I think there’s no need to experiment when some of the simple things are working better,” Patel was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.