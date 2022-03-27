MI vs DC Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2022 match?

MI vs DC Man of the Match: The spinner from Delhi Capitals won the match award in his first-ever match for the franchise.

During the second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets to register a stunning comeback effort.

Chasing a 178-run target, Capitals were lacking behind for a large part of the run chase. Having lost half their side before the halfway mark, Delhi never looked like sealing the chase especially after all their specialist big-hitters were dismissed cheaply.

However, an unbeaten match-winning 75-run partnership for the seventh-wicket between Lalit Yadav (48*) and Axar Patel (36*) propelled DC to seal the chase with 10 balls to go.

DC 🤯 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) March 27, 2022

Needing 78 runs off 40 balls to win the match when Patel had walked in to bat at No. 8, the pair surprised one and all by winning comfortably eventually. While Yadav hit four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 126.31, Patel smashes two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 223.52 including hitting the winning shot off Bumrah.

While Mumbai Indians debutants in Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin emerged as the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-35-3 and 4-0-14-2 respectively, new ball bowlers Daniel Sams (another debutant) and Jasprit Bumrah leaked as many as 100 runs in the 7.2 overs they bowled today.

MI vs DC Man of the Match today

Asked to bat first by Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (1), Mumbai Indians put on board 177/5 in 20 overs on the back of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan top-scoring with his 81* (48) comprising of 11 fours and two sixes.

Playing his first-ever match for DC and his first IPL match in almost 18 months, spinner Kuldeep Yadav won the match award for his bowling figures of 4-0-18-3. After breaking a 67-run opening partnership by dismissing Rohit Sharma (41), Yadav also sent Anmolpreet Singh (8) and Kieron Pollard (3) back to the pavilion.