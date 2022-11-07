Michael Clarke new girlfriend: Is former Australian captain dating Jade Yarbrough?

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is said to have a new girlfriend. Clarke, who is currently a sports presenter is in limelight due to his new love life. He has been seen roaming the streets of Europe with his rumoured new girlfriend Jade Yarbrough.

Clarke is one of the best batters to ever play the game for the Australian team. He represented Australia in 115 tests, where he scored 8643 runs at 49.10 with the help of 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries. 329* was his highest score in test matches. Clarke also scored 7981 ODI runs 44.58 with the help of 8 centuries.

Under the captaincy of Clarke, Australia won the 2015 ICC World Cup in their home conditions by beating New Zealand in the final. He played his last international match against England in 2015 at the Oval in London.

Michael Clarke new girlfriend

It looks like former Australian captain Michael Clarke is dating Jade Yarbrough. Jade Yarbrough is the sister-in-law of famous Australian presenter Karl Stefanovic. In August this year, Clarke and Yarbrough were seen roaming on the streets of Europe and their picture went around on Instagram.

There were whispers around Clarke and Yarbrough for a few months now, but it is looking like both of them are now together. Both of them have attended a few public events earlier as well.

Clarke’s marriage with his wife Kyly Clarke ended in 2020 when they publically announced their separation. Both of them have a daughter named Kelsey Lee. It was said that both reached a settlement of around $40 million for their divorce. They got married in 2012.

“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter,” the couple issued a statement in 2020.

Clarke’s relationship with Lara Worthington ended in 2010 after two years of their engagement. For Worthington, Clarke even had a fight with his teammate Simon Katich. Katich said that Clarke wanted to end the team celebration to spend time with Worthington. Katich denied the same, and they had a serious fight.

Clarke once even left the New Zealand tour in between for ‘personal reasons’. After the news of their separation came out, it created a lot of stir in the media at that time.