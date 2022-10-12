Mike Hussey England: Is Michael Hussey England T20 coach or England batting coach 2022?

Mike Hussey England: The former Australian batter will be with the England men’s Cricket team during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Post defeating Pakistan (4-3) while fielding a second-string side during the recently concluded seven-match T20I series, the England men’s Cricket team have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, with an 8-run victory during the second match in Canberra, on Wednesday.

While they managed to defend a challenging total of 208/6 during the first T20I by eight runs as well, the second win would taste much sweeter, especially after having lost their first four wickets within nine Overs into the first innings.

However, vital contributions off the bat of southpaws Dawid Malan (82 off 49) and Moeen Ali (44 off 27) first took them to a respectable 178/7, which was then successfully defended by Sam Curran (4-0-25-3) and co., in front of a strong Aussie batting line-up.

Is Mike Hussey England T20 coach?

Former coach of the Australian women’s team from 2015-2022, Matthew Mott, was appointed as England men’s team White ball head coach in May this year, and will continue in the same capacity for the next four years, including the imminent T20 World Cup as well.

Mott will, additionally, have the services of former Australian international Michael Hussey, who was roped in last month as England’s coaching consultant, albeit only for the upcoming month-long T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hussey will also have the assistance of former England men’s bowling coach (from 2010 to 2015) David Saker, who will also remain with the side till the end of the World Cup.

While Mott and Saker are together since the tour of Pakistan last month, Hussey recently joined the squad during the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

Australian legend Hussey, was part of the strong Australian side across formats from 2004-2013, and his also presently the batting coach of the four-time champion IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).