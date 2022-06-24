England cricket coaching staff 2022: England cricket coach and other support staff Test cricket

England cricket coaching staff 2022: The England men’s Test Cricket team have began a new era under head coach Brendon McCullum.

The England men’s Test Cricket side under the new captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum had began their respective journeys in quite some style by registering a resounding 5-wicket victory against New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s.

While the aforementioned victory was England’s first after nine Tests, they followed it up by registering their highest successful run-chase at the Trent Bridge, with Stokes even terming the victory as the best in his Cricketing journey so far.

The positive results for the English side have come after an extended patch of poor returns in the format, with former skipper Joe Root managing to register just one win off his last 17 Tests as England captain.

The recent appointments have taken place after Robert Key was elected as the Managing Director of England men’s Cricket.

While Brendon Mccullum was roped in as the Test side’s head coach, former Australian women’s head coach Matthew Mott was appointed the the team’s coach in the One-Day format around a month ago.

In fact in the ODI format as well, England under Mott, in his very first series as head coach against the Netherlands, registered a 3-0 clean sweep.

Moreover, while England not only went on to register their highest ODI score ever in the aforementioned series, they also broke their own record of hitting the maximum Sixes in an ODI match.

England cricket coach and other support staff

Men’s Test coach – Brendon McCullum

Men’s ODI coach – Matthew Mott

Batting coach – Marcus Trescothick

Pace bowling coach – Jon Lewis

Spin bowling coach – Jeetan Patel

Fielding coach – Carl Hopkinson

Wicket-keeping coach – James Foster

Managing director – Robert Key

Strategic Adviser – Andrew Strauss

Performance Director – Mo Bobat