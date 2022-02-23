“Mitch Marsh is someone we’d definitely consider as first pick”: Shane Warne wants Mitch Marsh as his first pick for London Spirit in The Hundred draft

The Hundred draft is around the corner and Shane Warne wants to pick Mitch Marsh as his first draft pick for the London Spirit.

The first season of the Hundred was a huge hit, and the preparations for the second season are underway. All the teams have announced their retentions ahead of the Hundred draft in March.

London Spirit finished at the last spot in the last season, and they are looking for an overhaul this time around. Eoin Morgan and Glenn Maxwell are the important players to be retained. Apart from Maxwell and Morgan, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, and Brad Wheal are also retained.

Shane Warne wants Mitch Marsh in London Spirit

London Spirit will have the first pick in the upcoming draft. They have convinced Eoin Morgan and Glenn Maxwell to take a pay cut for the upcoming season. Both of them will be in £100,000 category and that frees up two £125,000 picks in the Draft. Shane Warne has confirmed the salary reports.

“We’ve got two £125k picks available,” Warne said on Sky’s The Cricket Show.

“Glenn Maxwell accepted £100k to allow us to have that first pick at £125k and Eoin Morgan came down to £100k, so that frees us up to have the first and last picks at £125k.”

ICYMI, Tim David and Mitch Marsh hit the jackpot last night in the @IPL Auction 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/J4h8jDvXu8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 14, 2022

Head Coach Shane Warne has said that they are aiming to get Mitchell Marsh as their first pick in the draft. He believes that Australia can rest some players for the Zimbabwe players, and the important players can be available for the Hundred.

“I know a lot of Australian players are super excited to play in the Hundred,” Warne said.

“I know Mitch Marsh wants to so he’s someone we’d definitely consider as first pick – Mitch Marsh, I think, is probably the hottest player in white-ball cricket at the moment.”

The year 2021 belonged to Mitchell Marsh. Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Man of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He also won the BBL 11 with Perth Scorchers.