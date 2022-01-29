“It’s given me a heap of self-belief at international level”: Mitch Marsh expresses delight on winning T20 Player of the year in Australian Cricket Awards

Mitch Marsh won the award of T20 Player of the year in the recent Australian Cricket Awards, and he has expressed his delight on the same.

The year 2021 belonged to Mitchell Marsh. When 2021 started, Mitchell Marsh was struggling with some injuries during the BBL season. He was unable to bowl in the 2nd half of the season as well. However, the scene turned when the majority of the Australian players took a rest for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours.

Australia lost both series, but they got the man who can win them the World title. Mitchell Marsh, for the first time, got a chance to bat at the number three slot, and the rest is history. Against West Indies, Marsh scored three half-centuries, whereas he scored knocks of 45, 45, and 51 on sluggish Bangladesh pitches. In the end, Australia ended up playing him at the number three slot ahead of Steve Smith.

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Man of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Mitch Marsh expresses delight on winning T20 Player of the year

Cricket Australia announced the Australian Cricket Awards on 29 January 2022. Mitch Marsh was adjudged as the T20 Player of the year. He scored 627 T20I runs at 36.90 in 2021, whereas he also had some significant performances with the ball. He missed out on the prestigious Allan Border Medal to Mitchell Starc by just a single vote. Marsh got 53 votes, whereas Mitchell Starc got 54 votes. The recent Ashes performance may have given the edge to Starc.

Congrats to our very own Mitch Marsh! The Bison was instrumental in the Aussie’s first ever victorious #T20WorldCup campaign, scoring an unbeaten 77 from 50 to be named Player of the Final. Hats off to you Mitch, you deserve it 👊 #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/B84RYZ3txi — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) January 29, 2022

Mitch Marsh has expressed his delight at winning the Trophy, and the amazing year he had in 2021.

“It’s amazing,” Marsh said.

“It’s obviously been an incredible year for the Australian T20 side and to have played an integral part of that over the last six months has been incredibly enjoyable and I’m very proud to win this award.”

“The T20 World Cup final was an amazing night for me personally but also as a team. It’s been spoken about that nobody really gave us a chance throughout the World Cup, especially in those conditions.”

“To be man of the match is a final was an incredible experience and it’s given me a heap of self-belief at international level.”

Marsh also won the title of BBL 11 with the Perth Scorchers. This is Perth’s 4th BBL title, and they are officially the most successful team of BBL history. Marsh scored 347 runs at 57.83 in BBL 11, whereas he also scalped five wickets with the ball.