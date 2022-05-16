Mitchell Marsh wife: Mitchell Marsh IPL 2022 price and total runs in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh IPL 2022 price: The Australian all-rounder has been in fine form in Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 64th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh scored his 22nd T20 half-century to propel his team to a respectable total.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 on the second ball of the match itself, Marsh hit Kagiso Rabada for consecutive sixes in the second over to get going. With opening batter Sarfaraz Khan (32) taking the onus of hitting the big shots upon him, Marsh played second filled in the remainder of a 51-run second-wicket partnership.

It is safe to say in the hindsight that Marsh wasn’t as fluent as he would’ve wanted to be but situation around him wasn’t very conducive for him to continue playing his shots.

While Punjab’s bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight, Delhi losing wickets at regular intervals didn’t help their case either.

It was in the 17th over that Marsh hit a boundary off PBKS all-rounder Harpreet Brar to complete only his second IPL half-century. Readers must note that Marsh’s maiden IPL half-century had come in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Marsh, who was dismissed by Rabada in the penultimate over of the innings, walked back to the dugout after scoring 63 (48) with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Mitchell Marsh IPL 2022 price

In what is his seventh IPL season, Marsh was bought by DC for INR 6.5 crore. Having registered himself in the maximum base price category of INR 2 crore, Marsh was able to entice interest from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans before Capitals made the successful bid to buy him.

Mitchell Marsh wife

Readers must note that Marsh is unmarried. However, it was only last year that Marsh got engaged to girlfriend Greta Mack. Other than her regular presence on Marsh’s Instagram account, Mack also accompanies Marsh to stadiums on match days.

Mitchell Marsh total runs in IPL 2022

In seven IPL 2022 matches, Marsh has scored 251 runs at an average of 35.85 and a strike rate of 133.51 including a couple of half-centuries.