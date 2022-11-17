Mohammad Rizwan education qualification: Has the Pakistan wicket-keeper batter received formal education?

The wicket-keeper batter from Peshawar has become a mainstay in the Pakistan team across formats.

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s career graph took a promising upward curve, when he made his international debut a couple of weeks after the 2015 ODI World Cup.

However, average returns against quality oppositions meant that Pakistan had to look for another wicket-keeper batter option, which they found in Sarfaraz Ahmed, who also went on to become the skipper of the national side across formats.

However, yet again in 2019 after almost two years, an opportunity again knocked at Rizwan’s door, and he made sure to welcome it in the most courteous manner as one ever could.

After becoming a first-choice wicket-keeper in the Test set-up, the 30-year-old seamlessly made it to the Pakistan limited-Overs side as well, and there has been no looking back for him since then.

The opening pair of Rizwan and present Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is presently one of the best in the world in limited Overs format in terms of average and consistency.

Mohammad Rizwan education qualification

There is no official information on the web regarding Mohammad Rizwan’s place or completion date of high school education, but he did get himself enrolled in Peshawar city’s Islamia College under sports quota.

During an interaction with the Tribal News Network back in 2015, Rizwan did admit that it had become challenging for him to manage his studies alongside the sport, and for the sake of his passion had to skip his examination four times in school.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam education qualification

Even at the Islamia College, all his focus would be on winning tournaments for the college team, which had to come at the cost of formal education.

His successful returns with the college team at the age of 17, became the foundation stone pertaining his career as a professional cricketer, as it took him mere five years to make it to the Pakistan national side, at the age of 22.