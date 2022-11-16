Babar Azam education qualification: Is the Pakistan captain a degree holder?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most talked about individuals in the whole of Pakistan. Counted amongst one of the finest batters in modern day Cricket, Babar has risen to fame in a rather short span of time, having made his international debut only in 2015.

A young prodigy, Babar’s Cricketing journey took shape from an under-15 world championship in 2008, and then even went on to represent Pakistan in two under-19 Cricket World Cups in 2010 and 2012 as well. Impressively, this future star was his team’s leading run-scorer in both the editions.

Jump to 2020, this rising star, on the back of consistent returns with the bat was appointed the Pakistan Test captain, after already been handed the ODI and T20I captaincy the preceding year.

Having broken multiple batting records in his journey so far, the now 32-year-old has been facing the fans’ brunt for batting way to slow at the top in the T20 format, with the team having lost the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup this year.

He had quite an ordinary outing during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where he collected mere 124 runs across 7 innings, at an average and strike rate of 17.71 and 93.23 respectively.

Babar Azam education qualification

Born in Pakistan’s second-largest and one of the wealthiest cities Lahore, Babar Azam initially served as a ball picker in the city’s famous Gaddafi Stadium.

He soon began scoring truckload of runs in the age group Cricket, beginning from the under-15 level, which paved the way for his national team call-up in 2015, when he made his debut during the ODI series against Zimbabwe at Lahore itself.

An early focus on his career meant that the Pakistan skipper could only study up to the 8th standard, from Lahore’s ‘Ali Education System’ school.

Babar followed the footsteps of his elder cousins Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal, who too went on to play for Pakistan.