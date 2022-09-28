Mohammad Rizwan last 10 innings in T20: Mohd Rizwan last 10 T20 innings full list

Mohammad Rizwan last 10 innings: The Pakistani wicket-keeper batter has scored seven half-centuries in his last 10 T20I innings.

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s supreme form saved his team a lot of embarrassment in the ongoing fifth T20I against England in Lahore.

A below par batting performance after being put in to bat first by England captain Moeen Ali resulted in the hosts getting bundled out for 145 in 19 overs. Having lost wickets at regular intervals, Pakistan couldn’t even manage to last for 20 overs.

Had it not been for Rizwan scoring 63 (46) with the help of two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 136.95, Pakistan would’ve struggled to put on board a competitive total.

Rizwan, who was the penultimate Pakistani batter to get out at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight, scored his 20th T20I half-century, 19th under captain and opening partner Babar Azam (9), 13th in Asia, seventh at home and in 2022 and sixth against England.

Mohammad Rizwan last 10 innings in T20 full list

Rizwan, who continues to face wrath of critics for his strike rate, has been phenomenally consistent when it comes to run-scoring in the shortest format of late.

In his last 10 T20 innings, Rizwan has scored 553 runs at an average of 69.12 and a strike rate of 131.35 which includes as many as seven half-centuries. With all these innings coming this month, Rizwan has scored more than double the runs of the the next batter in the list of most T20I runs in September 2022 (only batters of Full Member nations).

Score Balls 4s 6s Oppsition Ground Year 63 46 2 3 England Lahore 2022 88 67 9 1 England Karachi 2022 8 14 1 0 England Karachi 2022 88* 51 5 4 England Karachi 2022 68 46 6 2 England Karachi 2022 55 49 4 1 Sri Lanka Dubai 2022 14 14 0 0 Sri Lanka Dubai 2022 20 26 1 1 Afghanistan Sharjah 2022 71 51 6 2 India Dubai 2022 78* 57 6 1 Hong Kong Sharjah 2022

While it would be ideal for Rizwan to reduce his average by 10 points and increase the same in the strike rate column, there should be no questions on his place in the side even on his current form.