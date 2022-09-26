Mohammed Shami net worth 2022 in rupees: List of endorsements done by Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami net worth 2022 in rupees: The SportsRush brings you the net worth of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in 2022.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the most decorated Indian pacers. He has been a regular in the Indian red-ball setup, but his performances with the white-ball have been excellent as well. Shami is a part of the Indian standby for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

It is interesting that Shami has not played a single T20I for Australia since the last T20 World Cup, but his IPL performances with Gujarat Titans and the conditions in Australia encouraged the selectors to pick him in the team. Shami was selected to play in the Australian T20I series as well, but he missed it due to Covid.

Shami has scalped 216 wickets in 60 tests, whereas he also has 152 ODI and 18 T20I wickets under his belt. He took 20 wickets for the IPL champions Gujarat Titans and was the best bowler of the side in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami net worth 2022 in rupees

Mohammed Shami is one of the popular Indian bowlers, and according to CA Knowlege, Shami’s net worth is around 45 crores INR in 2022. Shami, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, lives in Kolkata and plays for West Bengal in the domestic circuit.

Shami is in the Grade-A category of the BCCI contract list, and he earns a fixed amount of INR 5 crores per year. Apart from his contract money, he also gets his match fees depending on the format of the game. He currently has an IPL contract with Gujarat Titans worth INR 6.25 crores per season.

Shami also gets his match fees for playing for West Bengal in the domestic circuit. He also owns a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh, and he was one of the only players on the Indian cricket team who could practice in the lockdown. Shami shared quite a few videos of him training in his farmhouse during the lockdown.

Shami is not that active in endorsing brands, but he has worked with a few companies namely Stanford, Nike, OctaFX, Blitspools, etc.